This is the injury Juventus’ players have suffered the most this season

Juventus has lost several players to different injuries in this campaign and there could be more before the campaign eventually ends.

The Bianconeri have had to deal with losing these players who are some of the most important in Max Allegri’s squad.

The likes of Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi and Paulo Dybala have missed long periods because of injuries.

They are all important players to the club and their absence from the group is probably one reason the team has been struggling for form.

Il Bianconero has now revealed the injury that has been more frequent among Allegri’s players.

The report claims the Bianconeri have suffered more muscular injuries than any other one.

It claims at least 19 players have missed games in the squad because of injury and 17 of those have been muscular problems.

Juve FC Says

Injuries are inevitable in football and when you lose your key player for an extended period, it shows in your results.

This is one reason Juve still isn’t in the title race yet, but we have done well to replace the injured players.

Every star in the squad needs to be prepared to help when the players ahead of them on the pecking order are not available.