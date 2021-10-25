“This is the Juve DNA” Juventus defender drops a message for fans after Inter Milan draw

Leonardo Bonucci has delivered a message to the Juventus’ fans after their 1-1 draw against Inter Milan last night.

The defender played the entire game alongside Giorgio Chiellini as they looked to continue their unbeaten run.

Inter took the lead early in the game and defended it very well.

However, Juve kept looking for the equalizer, which eventually came through a Paulo Dybala penalty.

Their fight for a point in the game delighted Bonucci, and he took to his Twitter account afterwards to celebrate the win.

He posted some images and captioned it: “Fighting until the end. This is the Juve DNA.”

The fightback against Inter was commendable, and it shows that Juve remains on the right track.

However, they need to win matches like that with clear goals to stand a chance of winning the league.

The last weekend shows that Serie A will be tough in this campaign and the more wins Juve gets, the better.

We could see that their winning run would end soon because if you keep winning matches by a 1-0 scoreline, you are just one defensive lapse away from ending the game in a 1-1 draw.

Juve’s next match is against Sassuolo and it will be yet another tricky fixture.

If they can earn a more impressive win in that game, it would help them keep their momentum as they march towards the top of the league table.