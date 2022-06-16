“This is the minimum,” Massimo Pavan says Juventus needs at least six new players

Juventus-focused Italian journalist, Massimo Pavan says the club needs a big summer spending spree to get things right ahead of the next campaign.

The Bianconeri ended the last season trophyless despite bolstering their squad with Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria in January.

More changes are expected this summer after Paulo Dybala left the club and the future of Alvaro Morata remains uncertain.

If Juve wants to win a trophy in the next campaign, they must have a good summer and Pavan has listed the number of players they need.

He says, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juventus needs reinforcements in several sectors, the market is not an easy one. For the 4-3-3 we need at least 6 signings, we’ll see if the club can take what is needed. Confirming Morata, we need six Pogba, Di Maria, Kostic, another midfielder, a defender and at least one winger, this is the minimum questionable.”

Juve FC Says

New players will bring new life to the current Juve team and get it prepared to face the challenges of next season.

Other clubs have been adding players to their group and we must at least match their efforts if we want to challenge them for the titles available in 2022/2023.