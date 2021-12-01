This is the probable punishment Juventus will suffer from the current transfer investigation

Juventus has been under investigation for alleged capital gains from some of their transfers recently.

It is a serious allegation and they could suffer serious punishment if they are found guilty.

The current investigation is making some fans fear the worse and some still remember how the 2006 Calciopoli affected the club.

However, it seems the punishment for the current one wouldn’t be that bad.

La Stampa, via Calciomercato, reports that Juve would likely get a heavy fine after a plea bargain from the federal justice system if they are found guilty.

It recalls that two clubs have previously had the same problem. Chievo was deducted 3 points in 2018 and Inter Milan was given a ninety thousand euro fine in 2008.

Juve FC Says

This would really ease the fears of most of us who have been wondering what could be for our beloved club.

Juve hasn’t been in the best form on the field and the ongoing investigation is an unwelcomed distraction.

The club has assured the players that it has done nothing wrong, however, until it is found not guilty, the fear would always be there.

But the above-stated penalties aren’t big enough to cause us any problem.