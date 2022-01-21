This is the reason Aaron Ramsey snubbed this Newcastle United

Aaron Ramsey is one player Juventus would love to offload in this transfer window.

The midfielder has struggled to make an impact since he moved to the club as a free agent in 2019.

The Bianconeri beat several top European sides to sign him, but he is yet to repay that faith.

With the club struggling to get performances from other midfielders also, he is now considered a player that can leave.

However, the former Arsenal man is not looking to join just any club.

Reports have linked him with a return to the Premier League, where he enjoyed his best football before moving to Turin.

Football Italia claims Newcastle United made a move for him, but he turned them down.

It then reveals that he rejected the Magpies because of their current league position as he is worried they might get relegated.

Juve FC Says

To be fair, almost every top player will reject joining a club that is struggling with relegation at the moment.

Ramsey is no different. Although he hasn’t been in his best form for Juve, he can still contribute to a big club back in England.

The problem is that most of them will not take a chance on a player who is very injury-prone.