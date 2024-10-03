Juventus delivered a remarkable performance in their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig last night, a display that will be discussed at least until their next match. Despite many doubting Juve’s potential this season, both domestically and in Europe, the Bianconeri are proving their critics wrong with solid performances.
Their mentality impressed journalist Mario Mattioli, who said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:
“It’s a new Juve in everything, the goal is to rediscover a Juventus spirit. We saw it yesterday in Leipzig, this is the spirit of Juve. There are individual performances of a superior level, see Vlahovic, Conceicao, Fagioli, who played like a seasoned midfielder. It’s a shame for Bremer, who perhaps ended the season. For Juve it’s a major loss, Bremer was a wall, it went like this but that’s sport.”
Juve FC Says
We have been one of the top clubs in the country and our boys deserve so much credit for their performance in that game.
