Under Thiago Motta, Juventus has maintained an unbeaten start to the season, even after facing tough challenges like Napoli and the trip to Leipzig. The team’s impressive victory against Leipzig, despite going down to ten men, demonstrated a renewed spirit and resilience under Motta’s leadership.

During Max Allegri’s tenure, Juve often struggled in such situations, and fans might have accepted a draw last night due to the red card. However, this Juventus side refused to settle, showing grit and determination to secure a victory. This attitude suggests that the sky is the limit for Motta’s men as they continue to grow and compete on both fronts.