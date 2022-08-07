“This is the truth” Gattuso delivers an update on Valencia’s pursuit of Arthur

Gennaro Gattuso has admitted that Valencia’s pursuit of Arthur Melo is dead because they cannot afford his wages.

The midfielder is unwanted at Juventus, and the Bianconeri have been keen to offload him in this transfer window.

Because of his high salary, only a few enquiries have been made for his signature.

Valencia was one of the suitors who asked for information about him, and Juve hoped they would add him to their squad on loan.

However, the midfielder could be stuck at the Allianz Stadium for another season.

Gattuso, who manages Valencia now, was asked about a move for the Brazilian, and he admitted, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The has a salary that is absolutely out of our reach. We cannot afford it, he closed. This is the truth.”

Juve FC Says

This is another disappointing end to a move for Arthur, and we need to keep looking to get rid of him.

The Brazilian is blocking an important space in our squad that could easily be allocated to a new signing that is likely to perform better than him.

Reports have linked us with a move for Leandro Paredes, and we need to add the Argentinian to our squad ahead of his other suitors, regardless of Arthur’s future.