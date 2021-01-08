This is when Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadradro can return for Juventus

Juventus were dealt a double blow as they prepared for their last game against AC Milan.

Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro both tested positive to covid-19 and that must have affected Andrea Pirlo’s plans for the game.

Both players are now self-isolating, but Pirlo will be keen to have them back as part of his team soon.

Cuadrado has been one of the Bianconeri’s key players, while Sandro is simply the club’s only senior natural left-back at the moment.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato has delivered an update on when both players can be expected to play for the club again.

The report says that Cuadrado is asymptomatic, but Sandro is showing symptoms after catching the virus.

Because of the different response from both players, their return date will be different.

It says that because Sandro has symptoms, he wouldn’t be coming back to the field soon and he would only be tested three days after he no longer shows any symptoms.

That means the Brazilian would be out of action for at least 10 days.

Cuadrado, on the other hand, can play the game against Inter Milan. The Colombian will be tested again and if he is negative by the 15th of this month, then he will face the Nerazzurri if selected.

Juventus won the game against Milan, but they would need both players back as soon as possible for the long season ahead.