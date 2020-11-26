This is when Juventus and Dybala will negotiate again

Tuttojuve reports that Paulo Dybala and Juventus will return to the negotiation table at the start of next year as they look to resolve his future.

The player and the club wants to continue their relationship but they have been struggling to reach an agreement with regards to that.

Dybala has struggled at the start of this season as he looks to get into the plans of Andrea Pirlo.

Pirlo even trialled his attacking partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo in Juve’s last game against Ferencvaros and he wasn’t effective.

While he looks to get into the plans of his manager, the club wants to find a solution to his contract situation.

Talks of renewal have been shelved for now, but the report claims that the club is planning to sit down with his camp to resume negotiations in the early months of next year.

It adds that talks of a new deal will not be smooth because the attacker has already told the Bianconeri that he wants to earn 15m euros per season.

The club, however, wants to pay him around 10m euros per season.

If he insists and the club cannot get him on a new contract, it claims that Dybala will likely be placed on the transfer market because his current deal expires in 2022.