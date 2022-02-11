This is when the Italian stadiums can return to 100% capacity

Italy has refused the temptation to allow stadiums to return to 100% for much of this season.

The rise of the Omicron variant of covid-19 means the stadiums have even gone as low as 5,000 people per game in this campaign.

Other countries, like England, have allowed more fans into the stands and they are even looking to remove every covid restriction left.

Because Italy was one of the worst-hit countries during the pandemic, the government has been very careful in deciding the capacity to allow.

However, we could reach 100% before this season ends, in a major boost to Serie A clubs.

Tuttosport via Tuttomercatoweb says the government is exploring the option of increasing the capacity to 75% by the end of this month.

It would then make it 100% by April if everything goes according to plan.

Juve FC Says

Playing with capacity crowds will help a club like Juventus, especially because we also play in Europe.

At the moment, our Champions League match against Villarreal next month will be played with a limited capacity crowd.

Hopefully, we can have more fans in the stands if we reach the next round of the competition.

For now, our focus should be on getting more wins, regardless of the number of fans in the stadium.