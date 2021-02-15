This is why Scamacca to Juventus collapsed

Juventus wanted to sign a striker in the last transfer window, and they were linked with a move for several attackers.

One name that remained in the rumour mill was Gianluca Scamacca.

The young Italian striker is owned by Sassuolo but has been on loan at Genoa this season.

The Bianconeri identified him as the player that would be the perfect backup to Alvaro Morata to provide more goals for them in this second half of the season.

They made their intention known to his parent club, who were prepared to cut short his loan deal with Genoa.

However, both teams couldn’t agree on a transfer method, which eventually cost him the move.

Calciomercato has now disclosed that both teams truly wanted to do business, but Juventus wanted to take him on loan for the rest of the season, with the option of making the move permanent.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, wanted to protect their interest and insisted that he would only move to Juve on a permanent transfer or a loan with the obligation to buy.

With both teams insistent on how they wanted the transfer to work, the deal fell through eventually.

The summer is another time to try to land him again. Hopefully, there would be an agreement at that time.