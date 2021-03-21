“This Juve has no future.” Crisciello says the current Juventus team is going nowhere

Sport Italia director Michele Crisciello has slammed the players of Juventus after their performance in the 1-0 loss to Benevento earlier today.

Andrea Pirlo’s side lost yet another winnable game in a season that looks to be their worse for ten years.

They have already crashed out of the Champions League and have just a slim hope of catching Inter Milan in the Scudetto race.

This loss means that their chances of catching the high-flying Inter are very slim and Crisciello says the current team cannot deliver the success that their fans have been used to over the years.

He says the problem isn’t that of the tactics, rather it is a problem of the team as a whole and says they cannot continue like this next season.

He tweeted: “It is not a question of Champions, tactics or transfer market. The problem is the whole.

“This Juve has no future. Without play, the coach can be judged in 5-6 years after a minimum of apprenticeship and too many wrong players on the market. It would be serious to continue like this next season as well”

Juve fans were excited at the appointment of Andrea Pirlo in the summer after the club said they wanted to reduce the average age of their players and bring exciting football to Turin.

After years of dominating the Italian top flight, it would be hard for them to remain optimistic about Pirlo, especially if they also lose the Italian Cup to Atalanta.