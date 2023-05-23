“This Juventus has no soul” Journalist slams Allegri for being clueless

Journalist Tony Damascelli has hit out at Max Allegri as his Juventus team continues to underperform.

The Bianconeri will end a second campaign under him with no trophy and could miss out on the Champions League after being docked ten league points.

Allegri’s first spell as the club’s manager was one of its most successful in the last decade, but his return seems to be a big gamble gone wrong.

Juve has maintained that it is backing the manager to continue working with them as he has done for the last two seasons.

However, the Black and Whites are not improving on the field, which is a cause for concern and the fans are not happy.

After their embarrassing loss at Empoli last night, Damascelli said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri, the mastermind behind a total disaster.

The usual dreamers thought that the reduction from 15 to 10 points could serve as a stimulus for potential Champions League plans. Nonsense, this Juventus has no soul or even a body, drained by a coach who, besides lacking ideas, no longer knows how to handle emergencies except by fielding five attackers, like any amateur would on a suburban field.

The Juventus that everyone knew no longer exists. The Juventus of the Agnelli family is an ancient memory, as the family heirs have burned a historic legacy.”

Juve FC Says

We have exposed ourselves to all kinds of criticism because of our terrible performances in the last few weeks and we cannot blame the critics because we gave them a reason to talk.

This summer is important for the club, and we must replace Allegri if the team keeps performing below expectations in all competitions.