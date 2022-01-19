This Juventus player impressed Italian media outlets with his performance against Sampdoria

While the likes of Dejan Kulusevski struggled, Manuel Locatelli was in good form for Juventus in their match against Sampdoria last night.

The Bianconeri beat La Samp 4-1 to make progress in the Coppa Italia as they bid to win the trophy.

Sampdoria has struggled for much of this season, so fans had expected a Juve win.

However, it takes a good performance from your players to meet expectations and the Bianconeri got that.

One of Juve’s standout performers in the match was Locatelli, and Italian media outlets didn’t fail to praise him.

While giving him a 7/10, Il Bianconero added: “Even against Sampdoria Manuel Locatelli shone, further improving his judgment on his performance with the “icing” of the sombrero in Thorsby and with the decisive pressure for Dybala’s 3-1. An evening to remember, even without the goal.”

According to the same outlet, La Gazzetta Dello Sport, All Sports, and Corriere Dello Sport also gave him a 7/10 each.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli joined Juve after a stunning Euro 2020 and there are a lot of expectations on his shoulders.

The Bianconeri added him to their squad because the midfielder is arguably among the best Italians in his position now.

He would need time to show his class consistently in a Juve shirt, but he has made significant progress recently.

If he continues to deliver these fine performances, we could achieve our goals for the season by the summer.