This Juventus star is the reason why they are not serious about signing Gomez

Juventus has been linked with a move for Papu Gomez in recent weeks after he fell out with Atalanta, but they have plans to develop one of their talents instead.

The Argentinean has been one of the most creative players in Italy in recent seasons, so his problems with Atalanta is set to cause a major scramble for his signature.

However, Juventus hasn’t made a move for him yet, neither will they do that, according to Ilbianconero.

They say that the Bianconeri are instead looking to groom Dejan Klusevski to deliver a similar performance to what Gomez has been doing for Atalanta.

Juve signed Kulusevski in the last transfer window from Parma after a fine campaign there.

He is still just 20 and has a lot of room for development at the club.

Juventus has plans to give him more chances and responsibilities in this second half of the season.

The Swede will benefit greatly from the fact that Andrea Pirlo is more than happy to give chances to younger players.

His 3 goals and 1 assist from 14 league games isn’t the best of records, but the club knows that they will have to give him time if they want to reap the rewards.