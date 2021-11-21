This Juventus target is worth over 100 million Euros claims former Juve player

Former Juventus’ attacking midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini says Dusan Vlahovic is worth 100 million euros.

The Serbian has been tearing up Serie A defences in the last two seasons and continues to get better.

The Bianconeri are among clubs looking to sign him from Fiorentina as he prepares to leave them.

Juve faces competition from several top European clubs for his signature, but he might also cost too much for them to win.

Vlahovic was in fine form this weekend and scored twice for La Viola as they ended AC Milan’s unbeaten start to the campaign.

The striker has impressed Giaccherini, and he tells DAZN as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Looking at the age of (his), more than one hundred million”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is clearly one of the best Serie A strikers Juve can add to their squad.

He is truly worth as much as Giaccherini says he is, but the former Juve man forgets the part of a player’s valuation which considers the remaining length of his current deal.

Vlahovic’s current contract expires in 2023, and Fiorentina would be lucky if they can get a club to pay them €60m at the end of this season.

Transfermarkt, an authority in player valuation, says the attacker is currently worth €50.00m.