This striker set to sign for Juventus in January and join them in the summer

Juventus is winning the race for Pisa striker, Lorenzo Lucca and he could be on their books by the second half of this season.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato reports the Bianconeri are ahead of other clubs in the race for his signature.

To ensure no club steals him from their grasps, the Bianconeri want to complete his signing in the January transfer window and allow him to finish the season at his present club.

He would then be available for selection at the Allianz Stadium from next season.

Juve FC Says

Juve has done the same thing with Nicolo Rovella and it is paying off with the young midfielder developing well at Genoa.

Lucca will probably become one of the best strikers in Serie A someday, but he still has a lot of development to do.

Truthfully, there is no guarantee that he would slot into the Juve team straight away from the start of next season, considering the options ahead of him.

Continuously sending him out on loan for a few more seasons would still not be a bad idea as long as he keeps developing.

In the meantime, the Bianconeri could still add an established name like Dusan Vlahovic to Max Allegri’s squad to keep it competitive.