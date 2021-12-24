This stunning stat reveals how De Ligt has been unbeatable this season

Matthijs de Ligt is one of the best players at Juventus and a new stat reveals he beats other defenders in Serie A in one key department.

The former Ajax man is Juve’s defence leader for the future, and he remains dedicated to them now.

He has had a lot of football action in this campaign and has made telling contributions to their cause.

Serie A clubs are famous for having powerful defenders, and that means De Ligt competes with some of the best to be the chief defender in the competition, yet he is thriving.

A new stat from Opta reveals he has been dribbled past the less among all Serie A defenders this season.

They tweeted: “Among defenders to have played 700+ minutes in Serie A this season, none have been dribbled past fewer times by an opponent than Matthijs de Ligt (only one). Watchman.”

Juve FC Says

We all know De Ligt is one of the best defenders in Europe, and it is good that he is now proving his worth at the club.

The Dutchman has been getting enough chances to play in this campaign, and we can be confident that we have a solid partner for Leonardo Bonucci if Giorgio Chiellini retires.