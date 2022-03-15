This Villarreal star says Dusan Vlahovic is a “beast”

Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino has discussed knowing about Dusan Vlahovic through TikTok videos and labelled the Juventus striker a “beast”.

Vlahovic’s first Champions League game and his first goal came against the Spanish side in the first leg of their round-of-16 encounter.

Both clubs will meet again this week to find a winner that will reach the quarterfinals of the competition.

While Pino might not start the game, Vlahovic is almost certain to be one of the first names on the Juventus team sheet if he is fit.

The Serbian moved to Juve in the last transfer window after a stunning first half of this season.

He has brought a much-needed fresh air to their game and they are now more certain of scoring goals.

Pino said via Calciomercato: “I had seen him in a couple of videos on TikTok. It’s a crack, but I had never seen him play and live it seemed incredible: a beast. And then they gave him two balls: with the first he scored later. 33 seconds and with the other in the 85th minute he forced Rulli to a great save.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the best strikers in the world now and it didn’t take him time to prove that to Villarreal in the first leg.

The Spanish side will be more careful and defend against him better in this second leg.

However, we can still back the former Partizan striker to be among the goals if he starts.