“This was a victory earned with spirit” Szczesny says Juventus enjoyed playing defensively against Chelsea

Juventus were defensively solid in their match against Chelsea as they allowed the Blues to have the bulk of possession.

However, they looked more dangerous on the counterattack and stunned the European champions with a very early second-half goal from Federico Chiesa.

Wojciech Szczesny and Juve have been guilty of some poor defensive display in this campaign, but they were flawless in their defending against the Blues.

The Pole spoke of their performance after the match and claimed that they enjoyed watching the Blues keep possession of the ball while they sit back and defend.

He admits they suffered in the game, but it was their game plan and they were in control of every situation in the match.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper also added that the spirit they showed in the game has been missing from their performance at the start of the season.

“We suffered at the start, but didn’t really allow Chelsea any scoring opportunities, despite the fact they are one of the best teams in Europe,” Szczesny told JTV as quoted by Football Italia.

“This was a victory earned with spirit, with character. We really enjoyed defending, sitting deep, allowing Chelsea to keep the ball, but constantly controlling every situation that developed.”

He added: “The spirit we saw today was not present at the start of the campaign. We made banal errors in the past, myself included.”

The Bianconeri fans will hope their players can maintain this level of performance in their next matches.