“This was an important match for us,” Allegri discusses Juventus’ win over Cagliari

Max Allegri admits Juventus had to beat Cagliari last night because it was an important fixture for them.

They went into the game on the back of a 1-0 home loss to Inter Milan and that defeat affected the morale of their players.

The Bianconeri needed to respond to it even though they had taken a psychological blow from losing to the Nerazzurri.

That defeat also meant AS Roma had closed the gap between both of them on the league table and Juve needed to win to keep Jose Mourinho’s men behind them.

They earned all the points from the fixture to boost their morale and their chances of ending this season inside the Champions League places.

After the game, Allegri told reporters, as quoted by Tutto Sport: “This was an important match for us.

We had suffered a psychological backlash by losing at home to Inter at home and thus seeing the Scudetto fade. Today we had to win to maintain the advantage over Roma and the other pursuers.”

Juve FC Says

Our win against Cagliari is the first of many important ones we will get before this season ends if we finish it inside the top four.

Roma has hit top form in recent weeks and they will remain motivated to catch us.

We need to keep our eyes on our goal too and earn as many points as possible.