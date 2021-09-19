This week is a decisive one for Dybala’s Juventus future

Juventus will reenter talks with Paulo Dybala’s entourage to get him on a new contract this week, according to Calciomercato.

The Argentinian is in the last year of his current deal at the club and remains committed to the cause.

It has been established that the player and the club want to continue their relationship.

However, it has to be made official and Juve has continued to negotiate with his camp.

The report claims that his agent, Jorge Antun, has been in Italy for two months now, hoping to reach an agreement with the club as soon as possible.

He now hopes they can conclude a new deal soon so that he can travel back to Argentina.

Dybala will be an important player for Juve as they attempt to earn a first league win of the season against Milan today, after which he will hope he can sign a new contract at the club.

The report maintains that both parties are close to an agreement and just 2m euros separates them at the moment.

It remains unclear if Dybala will give in on some of his demands or if Juve will meet his demands for the agreement to be concluded.