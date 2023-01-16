Luca Pellegrini hopes he can secure a transfer away from Eintracht Frankfurt this month as he seeks to come back to Serie A.

Juventus sent the left-back to the German club on loan at the start of this season to get regular game time, but he has not enjoyed his time away so much.

It is almost certain the Bundesliga side will not even try to keep him beyond this term, but the Azzurri international wants to leave this month.

He has serious interest from Lazio, but Frankfurt must agree to break his contract before he can move back to Serie A and a report on Tuttojuve reveals this week will be decisive.

It claims the left-back hopes all parties involved can discuss and his deal would be terminated to allow him to reunite with Maurizio Sarri.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini has not enjoyed his time in Germany as he would have wanted, which is one reason he wants to return to Serie A.

However, this second half of the term offers the 23-year-old another opportunity to do well in Germany. Perhaps he will earn a permanent deal in the summer and become one of the few Italians outside Serie A.