“This year was not to be forgotten” Pogba breaks silence on a tough year

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has broken his silence on a tough first season at the club as he failed to play a complete game for the Bianconeri.

The Frenchman was signed in the summer to bolster the group and make it much more robust than it is now.

Juve was hopeful he would strengthen them and started pre-season with the midfielder in the squad.

However, he was injured in the preparations for the campaign and started one game all season for the Black and Whites.

The midfielder will not play again and has now delivered a message to fans, some of whom are annoyed and want him to cancel his contract and leave as soon as possible.

However, Pogba is confident he will return the faith the club showed to bring him back.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the World Cup winner said:

“Hi everyone, I think it’s a good time to talk after all this silence. First of all, a summary of my season, a very very complicated year, with many problems on the field.

“As you know, it has been a very difficult year for me and I have tried to take refuge in what I love, football. But it was difficult because physically I had so many problems: now I just have to be patient. Mentally it is certainly better, thank God.

“Thanks also to you who support me, and also thanks to you who can stay on the spirits and can’t wait to go back to playing. This year was not to be forgotten, I learned a lot.

“It will help me get back much stronger. I will do my best to return, to help Juve, to conquer titles: it was the reason for having returned. I will do my best. I’m ready to go back to the top”.

Juve FC Says

Pogba and the club did not expect his first season at the Allianz Stadium to go this way and we probably should be more patient with the midfielder.

At the end of this term, there will be an evaluation, but it all points to Pogba remaining on our books, so we probably should give him all the support he needs to get back.