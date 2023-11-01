Thomas Partey has been a target of interest for Juventus for some time, and he is a player the Bianconeri would certainly love to have in their squad.

The Ghanaian midfielder made a move to Arsenal as one of the top midfielders in Europe and has continued to perform well when he is on the pitch.

However, his time on the field has been limited due to frequent injuries since joining the Premier League club.

Partey recently suffered an injury before their last Champions League match, and there is a significant chance that he may be sidelined for the next few weeks.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, he is likely to be out of action until December, marking yet another substantial injury that will keep Arsenal from benefiting from his talents.

This situation should make him a player to avoid, and the report suggests that his physical condition might complicate any potential move to Juventus.

Juventus has experienced its share of signing injured players in the past and would likely be cautious about acquiring someone who may struggle with fitness issues and be unavailable for a significant portion of the time.

Juve FC Says

We have to walk away from Partey because it will be a waste of resources to add him to our group.

Paul Pogba and Arthur Melo are two of several injury-prone players we have had to deal with recently and we must learn from those business mistakes.