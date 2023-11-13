After beating Cagliari by two goals to one, Juventus now head to the international break riding a five-match winning streak.

While the title challenges of the likes of Napoli and Milan are faltering, the Old Lady is the only side that has been able to keep pace with league leaders Inter.

The two arch-rivals will collide on November 26th for a pivotal Derby d’Italia.

But despite the club’s hot run, ilBianconero identifies three elements that Juventus must enhance in order to mount a serious Scudetto challenge.

First, the Bianconeri should improve their ability to control the match.

For instance, Max Allegri’s men had a two-goal cushion against Cagliari. But instead of stamping their authority on the game, they dropped back and defended their lead, which allowed the Rossoblu to pull one back.

So while Juventus appeared determined to play more progressive football at the start of the campaign, they have now fully reverted to the old ways.

The second aspect that the club must improve is its attacking metrics. In other words, Juventus strikers have to deliver more goals.

The last Bianconeri attacker to score is Arek Milik who nodded home in the Derby against Torino more than a month ago.

So while Juventus have been able to win despite their lack of goals, they will certainly have to improve in this regard if they plan to topple Inter.

Finally, Allegri is suffering from a lack of options due to various injuries and suspensions. The source feels that the club needs improved depth, so this is something that the management should work on in January.