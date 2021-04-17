Three Atalanta players that Juventus must look out for on Sunday – (Opinion)

After sharing the spoils of their first meeting in December, Atalanta and Juventus will once again go head-to-head in a crucial encounter in the battle for a Top 4 spot.

Both teams are currently within the Champions League zone, but with Napoli and Lazio not too far behind, three extra points are well needed.

Although La Dea possess a host of exciting and underrated individuals, here are three players that Juventus need to look out for.

Remo Freuler

The Swiss international is arguably one of the most underrated players in Italy.

The central midfielder was the author of a stunning long-range equalizer in the first match, and alongside his partner in crime Marten de Roon, he’ll look to control the middle of the park against the less than perfect Bianconeri midfield.

Matteo Pessina

The young Italian has been Gian Piero Gasperini’s revelation of the season, as he turned out to be the surprising heir of Alejandro Gomez in the attacking midfield role.

The former Milan youngster has just returned to the squad after missing the last few weeks due to a positive Covid-19 test following the international break.

Whilst it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll be at his best physical shape, but this man has all the tools to threaten in the hole between Juve’s defensive lines.

Duvan Zapata

Even though Luis Muriel still is the Orobici’s top striker for the season, his compatriot Zapata is finding his best form after a mostly underwhelming campaign.

Blessed with incredible strength, decent technique and a knack for goals, the big Colombian is a complete striker, and the Old Lady’s defenders will have a real battle on their hands.