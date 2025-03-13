Atalanta has just defeated Juventus in Serie A 4-0, a victory that demonstrated La Dea are currently far superior to the Bianconeri.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men have been one of the most impressive teams in Italian football for some time, and remain in the race for the Scudetto as reflected in the latest serie a odds.

Juventus were in good form, having won five consecutive games before the Atalanta match, so fans were hopeful that the men in black and white would secure a positive result.

However, that did not happen, as La Dea’s strategy proved to be more effective, and they emerged victorious. But do they have better players?

Atalanta has developed several fine players, and their current squad features individuals whom Juventus should consider acquiring as they would undoubtedly strengthen the team.

Signing players from Atalanta is expensive, but if Juventus aims for success, they will need to invest.

Here are three Atalanta players that could significantly enhance the Juventus squad.

Ademola Lookman

Lookman requires no introduction, and over the weekend, he demonstrated precisely what Juventus would gain from signing him.

The Nigerian is one of the finest attackers in Europe and singlehandedly secured the Europa League for Atalanta last season.

Lookman has scored double figures in league goals in every season he has spent at Atalanta, despite being a winger. He is currently superior to any option that Juventus has in that position.

Mateo Retegui

Juventus had been tracking Retegui before he moved to Europe, but they allowed Atalanta to beat them to his signature in the summer.

The striker has been unstoppable, scoring nearly every time he plays, and is on course to win the Golden Boot in Serie A this season.

Randal Kolo Muani has struggled to return to his previous scoring form since joining Turin, while Dusan Vlahovic appears to be on his way out of the club.

This means that Juventus will likely need to sign a striker at the end of the season, and Retegui should be high on their list of targets.

The Azzurri star is a natural finisher, a true ‘fox-in-the-box,’ which is why he scores so many goals, making him a vital addition for Juventus.

Giorgio Scalvini

Injuries have disrupted Scalvini’s season, which is why he has not been in the spotlight as much as he was last year.

The young defender is still only 21, and following his recovery, he will return as a much stronger player. Juventus should seriously consider signing him in the summer.

Scalvini is one of the most promising talents in Italian football, and in the near future, his value will likely double compared to whatever Atalanta asks for him this summer.