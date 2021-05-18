Three Atalanta stars that Juventus must look for in the Coppa Italia final – (Opinion)

Despite having to play Bologna in the decisive final round of the season in the weekend, Juventus will do battle against Atalanta in an awkwardly-timed Coppa Italia final.

Andrea Pirlo’s men will have the chance finish the season with some silverware after losing their Scudetto crown – unless you want to count the Italian Super Cup as an actual achievement.

The Bianconeri know Gian Piero Gasperini’s side too well – and have only been able to earn a single point out of the possible six this season, and yet Andrea Pirlo will have to outdo himself and pull off a solid showing.

Thus, here are three Atalanta players that the Maestro must look out for.

Cristian Romero

Surely one to regret for the Old Lady. The Argentine is currently on loan at Bergamo, but the Orobici will surely exercise their buy-option, as the young man has been on the most impressive defenders in Italy throughout the campaign.

The former Genoa man combines vision with strength and composure, and has all the tools needed to marshal a backline.

Ruslan Malinovsyi

The man of the hour in Bergamo. After a season and a half in Italy, the attacking-midfielder is putting it all together as he’s enjoying the form of his life.

The Ukrainian has been combining brilliantly with his teammates in attack, producing goals and assists for fun, and either Adrien Rabiot or Rodrigo Bentancur must remain on his tracks.

Duvan Zapata

Even though his compatriot Luis Muriel has outscored him this season, the former Napoli and Sampdoria man has found his footing late in the season.

When on form, the Colombian is an absolute beast in attack, and will use his physical strength and shrewd movement to create spaces for himself as well as setting up his teammates.