Three Benevento players that Juventus should look out for

Juventus are hoping to extend their three-match winning run in Serie A, when they host Benevento on Sunday afternoon.

When the two sides met earlier in the season, Andrea Pirlo paid the price for resting Cristiano Ronaldo as the Italian champions were held to a 1-1 draw.

Although the Sorcerers will be missing two key players in Pasquale Schittarella and Kamil Glik, they can still be a dangerous side.

Therefore, here are three Benevento players that the Old Lady should look out for.

Luca Caldirola

In the absence of Glik, the former Werder Bremen player is expected to lead the defense.

The 30-year-old is one of the more experienced players at the disposal of Filippo Inzaghi, and he could prove to be a tough opponent for Alvaro Morata, especially in the areal duels.

Andrés Tello

Some Juventus supporters might remember the Colombian’s name, as he used to be owned by the club between 2015 and 2018.

Nonetheless, the midfielder was never able to break through the Bianconeri ranks, and is now trying to relaunch his career in southern Italy.

Tello is still only 24, and if he gets a chance to shine against his former employers, he’ll definitely try his best to make a statement.

Gianluca Caprari

Even though the 27-year-old’s starting berth remains in doubt, he surely is one of the most dangerous Benevento players.

The former Sampdoria man has contributed in 5 goals and 4 assists this campaign, whilst his speed and trickery mark him as the type of players who usually create problems for the Juventus defenses.