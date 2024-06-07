Chiesa has been one of the most talented players at the Allianz Stadium since he joined the Old Lady from Fiorentina.

However, it is also clear that he has not met expectations, partly because injuries have caused him to miss many games for the club.

Juve is rebuilding its squad and is doing all it can to keep and sign only players who will be useful to its next manager.

The Bianconeri have been working on making Thiago Motta their next manager, and he could be announced next week.

The incoming coach would want the best talents he can work with, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he has opened the door for Chiesa to leave.

This has encouraged more clubs to show interest in his signature, with the report claiming he has interest from teams outside Serie A.

It names Bayern Munich, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United as the teams that could win the race for his signature.