Federico Chiesa is increasingly likely to leave Juventus this summer as the Bianconeri relax their stance on the attacker.
Juve FC Says
Chiesa has been one of our most talented players. However, the Azzurri star can leave because he clearly has not met expectations at the Allianz Stadium since he joined us.
2 Comments
How can you meet expectations when you have had a horrifying injury and a screwed up manager????
……Exactly, how can you be expected to meet expectations after a dinosaur of a manager is coaching you?