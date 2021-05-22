Three Bologna players that Juventus must look out for in season finale – (Opinion)

On Sunday night, Juventus fans will keep a close eye on the action in Bergamo, hoping that Milan drop points against Atalanta – opening the door for the Old Lady to reclaim a Champions League spot.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri players must be fully focused on their own encounter against Bologna, as overlooking Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men would be a major mistake.

So let’s take a look at three Rossoblu players that Juventus must look out for on the final day of the season.

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Andrea Pirlo’s men will be expected to go out guns-blazing in attack, but they’ll find an impressive young defender standing in their way.

The Japanese center back is developing into a solid player, and will be looking to gain some attention by frustrating Cristiano Ronaldo and company.

Musa Barrow

With eight goals and ten assists to his name this season, the Gambian obviously represents a threat for the Juventus defenses.

Blessed with skills, speed and a brilliant touch, the former Atalanta man has the ability to punish the Bianconeri on the counter attacks, if given the opportunity.

Rodrigo Palacio

Despite reaching the age of 39, the Argentine remains a pillar within the Rossoblu’s starting lineup.

Although he only contributed with five goals and five assists, his smart movement and experienced touch is a vital element for his team.

Watch out for the old fox with the infamous rattail.