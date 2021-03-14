Three Cagliari players that Juventus need to look out for

After the European disappointment, Juventus must shift their focus back to the domestic league, in the quest to mount a comeback in the league table.

On Sunday the Bianconeri will travel to Sardinia where they will be hosted by the resurgent Cagliari.

The Isolani are in the midst of a complicated campaign, but they have recently been revived by the arrival of new manager Leonardo Simplici.

Since taking over from Eusebio Di Francesco, the former Spal coach has led the Sardinians for two victories and a draw in his first three matches.

Therefore, it won’t be an easy encounter for the mentally and physically exhausted Juventus side, and we picked three Cagliari players that Andrea Pirlo needs to look out for.

Daniele Rugani

Well, there’s no need to tell the Old Lady’s supporters about this defender, considering the fact that he spent five years at the club.

Rugani is still a relatively young player at the age of 26, and has been trying to rebuild his career after wasting some time on the black and white bench.

The center back has become an integral part of this team since joining on loan this winter, and has also scored the winner against Bologna a couple of weeks ago.

Radja Nainggolan

This one is self-explanatory as we’re talking about one of the best Serie A midfielders in the last decade.

The Ninja started his third Cagliari spell in January, and is slowly working on regaining his best form.

The Juventus players better watch out for his runs from the middle, as they usually end up with thumping shots from the edge of the box.

Joao Pedro

For the second season in a row, the Brazilian is among the Top 10 goal-scorers in Serie A with 13 strikes so far.

Nonetheless, the Cagliari captain also helps in creating the play and setting up his teammates, as he can be described as a true well-rounded striker.