Despite signing Dusan Vlahovic last January, Juventus still need to bolster their frontline this summer. That is because Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi left the club after seeing out their respective contracts, while Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata are facing uncertain fates.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato, Juventus have identified three candidates who can serve as backups for Vlahovic.

The first one is Atalanta’s Luis Muriel. The well-travelled Colombian has a contract until 2023, but La Dea might be willing to let him leave earlier for the right price.

Then we have Marko Arnautovic. The 33-year-old is coming off a solid campaign at Bologna that saw him score 14 goals in 33 Serie A appearances. He it tied to a contract with the Rossoblu until 2024.

Finally, the last name on the list is a rather familiar one for Bianconeri fans. Arkadiusz Milik has been linked with a switch to Turin since his Napoli days. He currently plays for Marseille and his contract expires in 2023.

Juve FC say

First of all, it must be said that all three strikers have their pros and cons. Arnautovic is undoubtedly a deadly bomber, but we don’t know if the competitive Austrian would be willing to accept a secondary role.

As for Milik, he might be the youngest option amongst the three, but it’s been a while since he’s actually impressed on a consistent basis.

In fact, Muriel might be the best option for one particular reason. Aside from his vast Serie A experience, the Colombian can act as a backup for Vlahovic while also serving as an outside forward, reminiscent to Morata’s recent role.