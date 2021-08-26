Three candidates tipped to join Juventus in case Ronaldo walks away

With Leo Messi’s fate already sealed, the sagas involving Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo are at the center of the drama as the summer transfer market is fast approaching its closure.

Whilst the Frenchman is hoping to escape Paris Saint Germain and seal a dream move to Real Madrid, the Portuguese is waiting to find out whether his agent, Jorge Mendes, will able to orchestrate a mind-blowing transfer to Manchester City.

In the meantime, Juventus could be set to lose their main talisman for the last three seasons, which would leave them short of options upfront – despite the presence of Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are said to be exploring the market in order to bring in a replacement for the possibly-departing superstar. Whilst an exchange with Gabriel Jesus has been on the cards, the Cityzens might not be willing to let go of their Brazilian striker, which means that the Old Lady would have to look elsewhere.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, three other names are being mentioned as possible replacements for Ronaldo at Juventus.

The first is Mauro Icardi, who’s been a target for the club for quite some time, and is expected to struggle for playing time once Messi and Neymar are back in action.

Next on the list is Luka Jovic. The Serbian acts as Karim Benzema’s understudy at Real Madrid, and is also hoping to earn more minutes on the pitch.

Finally, the last option is Juve’s own youth product, Moise Kean, who was a pupil of Max Allegri but was eventually sold to Everton in 2019. The young Italian is also struggling to play regularly at Merseyside.