Three Championship clubs interested in Juventus midfielder

Despite not being called up by Andrea Pirlo for any of the games of the 2020/21 season, Sami Khedira has recently reiterated that his intention is to stay in Turin until the termination of his contract with Juventus at the end of the season.

However, several clubs are keen on trying to sign the German world champion during the winter transfer window because, on the other hand, Khedira has just recovered from an injury and can’t wait to return on the football pitch.

According to the Italian portal Calciomercato.com, there are three teams from the English Championship who are really keen on landing the Black and White midfielder in January.

The three teams interested in Khedira are Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich City, all of them were relegated at the end of last season and are looking for a quick return to the Premier League.

Khedira should be more likely to find a top-tier club, perhaps the last one before his retirement, but could also be interested in spending some months in a side which is fighting for promotion and then playing in the Premier League in the 2021/22 season.

In recent months, the German midfielder has turned down offers from Bundesliga and Major League Soccer sides, but with the opening of the winter transfer window, he could be tempted by new opportunities.