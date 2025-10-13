On Monday, Juventus fans were shocked to learn that Gleison Bremer had to undergo surgery following a medical consultation in Lyon.

The Brazilian felt pain in his previously operated left knee during last month’s clash against Atalanta. But while the supporters were anticipating his return against Como, it turned out that the defender had torn his meniscus.

The club revealed the disappointing news in the afternoon, and the early indications suggest that the Brazilian will miss more than one month of action. Some believe he might be out until Christmas.

This deja vu scenario will force Igor Tudor and the Juventus management to make some mandatory changes to their plans, so here are three things we can expect to see in the coming weeks.

Pierre Kalulu returns to the backline

Since the start of the season, Tudor has been practically fielding four centre-backs in his lineup. In addition to the three-man defence, Pierre Kalulu has been deployed as a right wing-back.

However, with Bremer and Cabal suffering setbacks, this strategy is no longer sustainable, as the coach only has four centre-backs available at his disposal.

Therefore, we will likely see Kalulu returning to the backline, and rotating with Federico Gatti, Daniele Rugani and Lloyd Kelly.

On the other hand, Joao Mario will finally have to step up and claim the right wing-back slot, while Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso represent alternative options, perhaps with Filip Kostic covering on the left.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Pedro Felipe

Due to the centre-back shortage, Tudor will likely promote Juventus Next Gen defender Pedro Felipe.

The 21-year-old Brazilian has been a pillar for Massimo Brambilla’s men since his return from injury, and has already earned a senior call-up for the clash against Milan.

Juventus will start searching for a new defender

While the club has been primarily focusing on recruiting a new midfielder and a wing-back in January, Juventus could also enter the market for a centre-back.

Even if Bremer and Cabal manage to recover before the Mercato opens, the early signs have proven that their playing time must be delicately managed to avoid additional relapses, so the best solution would be to improve the depth at the back.