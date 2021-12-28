Three clubs ahead of Juventus in the race for Sassuolo man

Sassuolo has become one of the finest clubs in Europe in terms of talent development, and Juventus loves to shop there.

The Bianconeri signed Manuel Locatelli from the Black and Greens in the summer and he has impressed with his performances.

They have also been linked with a move for Gianluca Scamacca recently,, as they search for attacking reinforcements.

Another player who has caught the Bianconeri’s attention from the Emilia-Romagna club is Davide Frattesi.

The 22-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of the exciting players to watch in Serie A and Juve wants him.

However, they are not the only Italian club with an interest in his signature and a new report claims they are not even leading the race.

Il Giornale via Calciomercato says AC Milan, Inter Milan and AS Roma are all ahead of the Bianconeri in the race.

Juve FC Says

Juve’s midfield has been poor in this campaign, and we would need to add a few more players to it from next month.

Although we are behind in the race forr Frattesi, things can change quickly on the transfer front as long as we can raise the required transfer fee.

If Max Allegri is serious about having him in his squad, Federico Cherubini should pull off this transfer.