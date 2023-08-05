Despite Juventus’ yet-to-be-completed transfer of Facundo Gonzalez from Valencia, the talented Uruguayan defender has already attracted interest from other clubs eager to take him on loan.

Gonzalez’s impressive performances for the Uruguay U20 side, which won the Youth World Cup, have garnered attention, making him one of the most promising young talents from South America. However, Juventus intends to prioritise his development by sending him out on loan rather than having him immediately join the senior team or Next Gen squad.

The Bianconeri’s plan is to allow Gonzalez to gain valuable experience and playing time in a competitive environment to aid in his development. While his medicals are scheduled for the upcoming week, several clubs have already expressed interest in securing him on loan for the upcoming season.

According to reports from Il Bianconero, Monza, Verona, and Salernitana are all keen on having the young defender in their squad temporarily. Once the formalities of his signing with Juventus are completed, the club is likely to consider these loan offers to ensure that Gonzalez’s development continues on the right track.

A loan spell at one of these clubs will provide Gonzalez with an excellent opportunity to showcase his abilities and further progress as a footballer, eventually preparing him for a future role at Juventus or another top-level club.

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez is a highly-rated young defender and we expect him to become a fine player.

However, this can only happen if he gets game time now and can compete against more experienced players regularly.

We expect him to achieve this at any of these clubs and they must agree to play him regularly before we loan him out.