Three clubs standing between Juventus as Sassuolo star

It looks like Domenico Berardi would be the next top talent that Sassuolo exports and Juve wants to sign him.

The Azzurri winger is one of the exciting attackers in Serie A and he could make a good contribution at the Allianz Stadium.

However, before Juve wins the race for his signature, the Bianconeri would have to see off competition from other competing clubs.

Fichajes, as reported by Calciomercato, claims AC Milan, Torino and Fiorentina are three other clubs who want to sign the attacker.

It also adds that The Black and Greens would be open to cashing in on him in the January transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Berardi is one of the finest Serie A players to watch and it would be exciting to see him in a Juventus shirt.

However, would he succeed in playing ahead of someone like Federico Chiesa?

Max Allegri is already relying on the former Fiorentina man and Juve can also field Paulo Dybala out wide.

With Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean still options at the Allianz Stadium, it is hard to see Berardi moving to Juve in the January transfer window.

At the end of this campaign, things would be clearer and the Bianconeri might opt out of renewing Morata’s loan deal.

This would open up space for another attacker like Berardi to join.