Three clubs want to take Juventus man to the Premier League

June 14, 2021 - 8:42 am

Aaron Ramsey’s time in Italy has been a failing and frustrating one for both club and player.

The Welshman joined the Bianconeri from Arsenal in 2019 as one of the best midfielders in England.

Juve saw off serious competition for his signature by handing him a lucrative deal.

While he has been costing them a lot of money, his performances have left a lot more to be desired by the Bianconeri.

The midfielder is one player that Juve will sell if a team comes forward with a good offer and some Premier League teams are becoming interested in him.

Calciomercato reports that a return to the Premier League beckons for him and he has interest from three clubs in the competition.

Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace are all interested in signing the midfielder.

Arsenal needs reinforcements in their midfield and they have been linked with several names.

Ramsey was a fan favourite at the Emirates and their supporters might accept him back.

West Ham will find his experience valuable as they look to compete in Europe next season.

He might consider Palace a step too low for him at this stage of his career.

    June 14, 2021 at 10:28 am

    Sounds good to me!

