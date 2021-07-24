Three conditions for Pjanic’s Juventus return after meeting with agent

Juventus are believed to have met with Miralem Pjanic‘s agent Fali Ramadani this week to work out the conditions for the return of our former star from Barcelona.

The Old Lady allowed the Bosnian midfielder to leave the club 12 months ago, in somewhat of a swap deal to bring Arthur to Turin, but he failed to make the desired impact for the Spanish giants.

Pjanic is now believed to have been offered the chance to leave the club on a free transfer, as Barca look to offload his current wages from their budget.

TuttoSport now believes there are two conditions that Juventus must work on to make the deal possible, while the player’s team will also be working on their own with his current club, in hope of landing a severance package to counteract the wage difference they are to be offered in Italy.

The Old Lady are claimed to be looking to make room in the playing squad, and wage budget, by trying to find a potential suitor for Aaron Ramsey. The Welshman hasn’t had the desired impact in Turin, despite showing plenty of signs of his true ability, he has endured a number of injury and fitness setbacks which has hampered his progress, and his wage certainly doesn’t match his overall contribution.

It remains to be seen if Pjanic would be able to convince Barcelona to offer him a severance package to leave, although given the tax rules for foreign players, he shouldn’t be much out of pocket on his return in theory.

Would you expect Miralem to become a key player on his return to the Allianz Stadium?

Patrick