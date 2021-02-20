Juve’s excellent run between late January and early February was abruptly ended with two straight defeats.

Last weekend, Andrea Pirlo’s men fell short at Napoli, before losing the first leg against Porto in the Champions League round of 16.

The Bianconeri must quickly bounce back with a convincing win when they welcome bottom of the table Crotone at the Allianz stadium.

Nonetheless, it must be remembered that the Calabrian side managed to derail the Old Lady earlier in the season in a 1-1 draw.

Therefore, let’s take a look at three Crotone players that Juventus need to look out for.

Luca Cigarini

The well-travelled veteran is now 34-years-old, but he remains arguably the Southerners’ best midfielder.

The former Atalanta man was among the best performers in the first meeting between the two sides.

Although he’s been out with a calf injury for the last several months, Cigarini will be eager to make his return to the pitch with another strong performance against the champions.

Junior Messisas

The 29-year-old has been an ever present player within Giovanni Stroppa’s formations, scoring 6 goals and providing 2 assists in 21 league appearances.

Even though he mostly plays as a second striker behind Simy or De Carmine, his ability to finish the team’s scoring opportunities shouldn’t be underestimated,

Adam Ounas

The Napoli-owned winger has interrupted his underwhelming Cagliari loan spell to try and help Crotone in their complicated bid to avoid relegation.

The Algerian international has so far scored a goal in his two appearances for his new club.

The Juventus backline should watch out for his pace and trickery whenever he attacks from the flanks.