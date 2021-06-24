Three European giants can sabotage Locatelli’s transfer to Juventus

During the past few months, Juve’s interest in Manuel Locatelli has been one of the worst hidden secrets in football.

However, the official negotiations between the Old Lady and Sassuolo only started yesterday if reports are to be believed.

But this doesn’t mean that Juventus have their man just yet, as the deal could be ruined by some unwanted competitors.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the Italian international has already rejected the approaches of Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, but three other European giants could lure him away from Turin.

The top clubs mentioned by the report are Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid and Champions League winners, Chelsea.

The Neroverdi star has been on an impressive form in Euro 2020, and made a name for himself on the big stage with a fabulous brace against Switzerland.

The former Milan man is still expected to complete his transfer to Juventus who are working on reinforcing their midfield after sub-par performances last season.

Nonetheless, Federico Cherubini and company must now accelerate the negotiations with Sassuolo and reach the finish line before another club manages to sabotage the whole deal.

On the other hand, another report from Tuttosport (via ilBianconero) claims that the Old Lady has identified two potential alternatives in case something goes awry in Locatelli’s transfer.

The first player mentioned is Miralem Pjanic, who spent four season at Juventus before completing a move to Barcelona last summer, and the second one is Paris Saint Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes.