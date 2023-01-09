Three factors that played important roles in Juve’s resurgence

Following an abysmal start to the campaign, few would have imagined that Juventus would be sitting joint-second in the Serie A table and find their way back to the title race.

While the damage in Europe has already been done, the Bianconeri can still salvage their campaign by maintaining their impressive domestic run.

Max Allegri’s men have won their last eight matches in Serie A, without conceding a single goal in the process.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Livia Taglioli identified three factors that played significant roles in Juve’s revival which started in late October.

The first element in the substitutions. With the injury crisis easing out and a host of youngsters emerging to the scene, the manager finally has some depth at his disposal, allowing him to bring in top players from the bench who can turn the tide in his favor.

Speaking of super-subs, the second factor mentioned by the journalist is Federico Chiesa’s return. The winger is yet to start a match since his return from injury, but has already proven to be vital, as showcased by his fabulous assist for Danilo’s late winner against Udinese.

Finally, Taglioli naturally mentions the defense. The men at the back haven’t just been preserving clean sheets, but even grabbing the goals on some occasions. For instance, Danilo was the hero the last time out, and even Daniele Rugani came close to scoring.