Juventus is publicly showing support for Thiago Motta, despite the team struggling for form in all competitions this season. The Bianconeri, who are used to challenging for top honours, now find themselves in a difficult position. With their chances of winning any major trophies diminishing, the club’s focus has shifted to finishing the season with a respectable position, though the goal of overtaking the clubs ahead of them in the league table seems increasingly unrealistic. For Juventus, this represents a stark contrast to their usual dominance in Italy.

The road to improving the team’s fortunes appears long and arduous, and it is becoming harder to justify belief in Motta’s ability to turn things around. While the club continues to support him publicly, the manager’s future at Juventus remains uncertain. According to a report on Calciomercato, Juventus has already started preparing for the possibility of parting ways with Motta. The report suggests that the club is looking into potential replacements, and there are even talks of bringing in a manager from outside Italy. However, the list of potential Italian candidates is said to include Gian Piero Gasperini, Roberto Mancini, and Antonio Conte.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Conte and Gasperini are currently in stable positions at their respective clubs, making it clear that convincing either to return to Juventus would not be an easy task. Despite this, the Bianconeri are reportedly confident they can lure one of these managers back to the club. For now, Motta still retains the support of the club’s board, and it’s possible that he will remain in charge heading into the next season. However, this will largely depend on his ability to start getting better results in the coming months.

At present, Motta’s lack of managerial experience is becoming evident, and there are growing concerns that the job may be too big for him at this stage of his career. While he is still considered one of the best managers for the job, Motta will need to prove he can lead Juventus to success if he is to earn another season on the bench. The pressure is mounting, and the club is watching closely to see whether he can turn things around in the near future. Juventus’ faith in him could depend on his ability to adapt and secure a more consistent run of results.