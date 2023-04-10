Three first team players to play for Juventus Next Gen tomorrow

Juventus Next Gen will face Vicenza tomorrow in the second leg of the Coppa Italia Serie C final.

The young Bianconeri side lost the first leg 2-1 and now have their work cut out in their bid to win the competition.

The group has some exciting talents, but most of its best players have been promoted to the senior team.

Thankfully, they are still eligible to play for the side and Il Bianconero says three of them will be in the squad for the Next Gen side tomorrow.

The report reveals Samuel Iling-Junior, Enzo Barrenechea and Mattia Soule will be a part of their team for the game.

Juve FC Says

Our Next Gen side has fed the first team with plenty of talents and it is only right for them to borrow the B side some if they are eligible.

Some of these players have also not played many games in the first team, so the match offers them a chance to taste competitive football at least and keep themselves sharp for when a new chance in the senior squad comes.

If they can help the team to overturn its first-leg deficit, it means they will end the season with a winners’ medal from at least one competition.