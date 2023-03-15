Three former Juventus managers listed in IFFHS all-time best coaches ranking

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics has released its rankings for the all-time best coaches in the world, based on data collected from the past 27 years (1996-2022).
Therefore, the IFFHS recognized legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson as the all-time best. The Scotsman spent 26 years at Old Trafford, collecting a host of trophies, including two Champions League titles.
Former Clasico rivals José Mourinho and Pep Guardiola complete the podium, while Arsene Wenger and Joachim Low land fourth and fifth respectively.
Despite being one of the most decorated managers of all time, Carlo Ancelotti only slotted in sixth place.
The current Real Madrid boss isn’t the only former Juventus manager on the list, as Marcello Lippi and Didier Deschamps took the ninth and tenth spots respectively. Both men went on to win the World Cup following their stints in Turin.
Fabio Capello is yet another former Juventus tactician who appears on the list. The retired coach lands in the 17th position, while the legendary Giovanni Trapattoni appears in the 29th spot, as his greatest achievements precede the timespan adopted by the study.
For his part, current Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri finds himself 26th on the list, behind the vastly experienced Louis van Gaal and Oscar Tabarez.
What a joke of a list. No italian coach in the top 3? Mourinho`s been playing outdated fotball for the last 13 years. Ancelotti have won 4 Champions League with two different clubs. He have won the Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Premier League. Lippi have won one Champions League and tre times runners up, he have won 5 scudetti in Serie A`s thoughest years and have won a world cup. Capello have won 1 Champions League 5 scudetti and 2 La Liga`s. Then there is Trapattoni with 7 scudetti, 1 europen cup 1 uefa cup and cup winners cup, one Bundesliga and league champions in Austria and Portugal. These are legends and trend setters in management and tactics. And you name me Mourinh? He was great 20 years ago for about 7 seasons. And what the hell is Alex doing on top of that list? Lippi thought him how to play like champions. Guordiola? Carlo Mazzone tought him how to play. He have 2 champions league and about 10 league titles between Bundesliga, EPL and La Liga. He might be 3. place at best. What a crap list – Italian discrimination.
remember, the list was generated under UEFA and FIFA influence. What a joke, just like the golden ball