Three former Juventus managers listed in IFFHS all-time best coaches ranking

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics has released its rankings for the all-time best coaches in the world, based on data collected from the past 27 years (1996-2022).

Therefore, the IFFHS recognized legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson as the all-time best. The Scotsman spent 26 years at Old Trafford, collecting a host of trophies, including two Champions League titles.

Former Clasico rivals José Mourinho and Pep Guardiola complete the podium, while Arsene Wenger and Joachim Low land fourth and fifth respectively.

Despite being one of the most decorated managers of all time, Carlo Ancelotti only slotted in sixth place.

The current Real Madrid boss isn’t the only former Juventus manager on the list, as Marcello Lippi and Didier Deschamps took the ninth and tenth spots respectively. Both men went on to win the World Cup following their stints in Turin.

Fabio Capello is yet another former Juventus tactician who appears on the list. The retired coach lands in the 17th position, while the legendary Giovanni Trapattoni appears in the 29th spot, as his greatest achievements precede the timespan adopted by the study.

For his part, current Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri finds himself 26th on the list, behind the vastly experienced Louis van Gaal and Oscar Tabarez.