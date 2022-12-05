Three former Juventus stars had refused to sign agreement for delayed wages

Following last Monday’s shocking events, more details are emerging to the scene regarding Juve’s chaotic financial planning, especially during Fabio Paratici’s reign between 2018 and 2021.

With the investigators putting the entire management under great scrutiny, all the members of the board decided to resign, including club president Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved.

It appears that the prosecutors have recently found additional evidence suggesting the club had hidden some paid wages from the balance sheet amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, it was revealed that Juventus players have signed an agreement with the club to waive off four months’ wages. The scenario was replicated in 2021.

Nonetheless, it seems that the players had only gave up a month’s salary, while collecting the wages of the other three months from under the table.

But according to La Stampa via ilBianconero, three former Juventus players refused to sign the agreement at the time. They are Alvaro Morata, Matthijs de Ligt and iconic goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Moreover, the source adds that Paulo Dybala had told the investigators that he wasn’t planning to sign, but he eventually did so in the hopes of maintaining amicable relations with the club amidst contract renewal negotiations.

Ironically, Paratici left before managing to put the Argentine’s signature on a new deal, while the new management opted against extending La Joya’s stay in Turin.