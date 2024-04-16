Juventus faces a season-defining period after failing to beat Torino in their last league match.

The Bianconeri have become a team that fans can’t rely on to deliver consistent performances, leading to low expectations for a winning streak in the upcoming weeks.

Max Allegri’s squad has been plagued by inconsistency, a precarious situation at this stage of the season when consistent victories are crucial.

There’s a looming risk of dropping out of the top four, which would be embarrassing given Juventus’ ample time to secure a favourable season finish.

Consequently, the next few matches are imperative for Juve, but which fixtures will ultimately determine the club’s fate and Allegri’s future?

Lazio vs Juventus – Coppa Italia semi-final

Juventus holds a 2-0 advantage in the tie, having defeated Lazio at home in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

This is the only competition Allegri can win as a Juve manager in his second spell at the club, so his team must qualify for the final.

Lazio defeated Juve with a late goal on their last visit to the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A and that shows that they are more than capable of beating the Bianconeri, though they would need to win by at least two goals to keep the tie alive.

Juventus vs AC Milan – Serie A

This season, Milan has overtaken Juventus on the league table for the first time in 2024, establishing a considerable gap between them.

With a six-point lead over Juventus, Milan, under the guidance of Stefano Pioli, appears to be in superior form, making it a challenging match for the Bianconeri to win.

Nevertheless, Juventus must secure all three points, as Bologna trails them by just four points in the standings.

If Juventus were to lose to Milan and Bologna were to win their match, the Bianconeri would find themselves edging closer to competing for the fourth spot in the league.

AS Roma vs Juventus – Serie A

Roma has experienced a resurgence under Daniele de Rossi’s managerial leadership, infusing them with confidence as they prepare to host the Bianconeri.

For Juventus, this fixture is a must-win, regardless of the outcome of their match against AC Milan. Roma is among the clubs vying for their position in the league table, and a loss in this game could bring Juventus closer than ever to falling outside the top four.

While winning the Coppa Italia holds significance, securing a top-four finish is equally crucial this season.

However, if Juventus fail to clinch the Coppa Italia and finish below third place, Allegri’s tenure as manager would be deemed a significant failure.